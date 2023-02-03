COFTU leadership continues to pin Dr Sam Lyomoki in NSSF hearings

Legislators on the select committee looking into the NSSF have been hearing from the minister for gender, labour and social development, Betty Amongi, who today insists that the National Social Security Fund approved a 6 billion shillings award to her office. Amongi told the committee that the suggestion for the money to be given to her was within her powers as the line minister and in accordance with the law. The money was intended to help popularise a saving culture in favour of the NSSF.