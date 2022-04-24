COFFEE DEAL: Is it emblematic of shadow state or fight against graft?

Controversy continues to swirl around the juicy deals doled out to Italian Investor, Enrica Pinetti including a coffee deal as well as another opportunity to build a specialized hospital in Lubowa. Some critics suggest that these deals are typical of a shadow state that works informally and such a culture continues to get entrenched. However, the president’s correspondences suggest that he reached out to foreign actors to try and stamp out graft after growing frustrated with locals who are keen to extort investors.