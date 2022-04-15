CNOOC calls for break in tax on equipment for oil development

China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) has appealed to the government for a tax exemption on imported equipment meant for the development of the oil industry in the country. Chen Zhuobiao, the CNOOC president while meeting the prime minister of Uganda Robinah Nabbanja at her office in Kampala says that the tier one companies that are not locally registered are finding it extremely difficult to import equipment to start work due to taxes.