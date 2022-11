CLIMATE CHANGE FIGHT: Makindye launches in tree planting campaign

Makindye division has joined the police in holding a tree-planting campaign with urban refugees in Kampala. According to Makindye division mayor Ali Kasirye Nganda, the number of refugees in the area is increasing and climate adaptability is partly what should not be undermined. Over 1,000 trees were planted in areas of Nsambya and Makindye with the eventual plan to cover the rest of the city.