Clearing case backlog: Hearings for sexual violence cases to be held in 13 districts

The Judiciary will resume hearing cases of sexual and gender-based Violence in 13 districts of Uganda, starting by the end of next week. According to principal Judge Flavian Zeija, the Judiciary is keen to dispose of the heavy case backlog of defilement and rape cases, many of which increased during the Covid-19 lockdown. Dr Zeija was this morning speaking to High court Judges and magistrates handling sexual and gender-based violence cases, and other sector officials on the matter.