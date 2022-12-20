CIVIL SOCIETY RIGHTS: NGO board asks gov’t to guarantee independence

The new chairperson of the National Bureau for Non-Governmental Organisations, Simon Peter Kinobe, has asked the central government to ensure the independence of the Bureau as it oversees the activities of the various NGOs in the country. As he addressed the new and outgoing board members, Internal Affairs Minister Kahinda Otafiire, warned NGOs against indulging in activities that disrupt peace and security in Uganda. The board has a new adjudication committee chaired by the former Principal Judge Justice Dr Yorokamu Bamwine.