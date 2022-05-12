Civil society calls for electoral reforms ahead of 2026 elections

The Stakeholders at a national dialogue on the state of democratic governance in Uganda have advised the army leadership to prevail over the Commander of the Land Forces of the UPDF, Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, from engaging in partisan politics until he resigns from the army. A professor of political economy at Makerere University Julius Kiiza said Lt. Gen Muhoozi's birthday celebrations are a clear violation of the constitution and the UPDF act that bars serving military officers from expressing political views until they are officially retired from the armed forces. The meeting organized by civil society organizations also called for the speedy enactment of political and electoral reforms ahead of the next general elections in 2026.