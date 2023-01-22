civil society backs plan for out-of-school youths

Civil Society under their Local Coalition Umbrella has launched a campaign to aid urban refugees to access better service delivery including access to school. In the advocacy campaign dubbed Joint Action Plan II, they intend to encourage students to return to school through the provision of learning materials to vulnerable groups. According to the coordinator, Naomi Ayot Oyaro, the local coalition is ready to work with KCCA health authorities to ensure that vulnerable segments of the population access health care through the public health system.