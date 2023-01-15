Civic society reflects on sector cuts in budget

Civil society organizations have expressed concern over the availability of funds to support the national budget for the 2023/2024 financial year. Under their umbrella organization Civil Society Budget Advocacy Group (CSBAG), members of these organizations point out that the country’s revenue has continued declining, with a substantial portion of the budget going to service the growing public debt. The civil society organizations’ concerns come at a time when the government has started debating the budget framework paper for the 2023/2024 financial year.