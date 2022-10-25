Churches asked to fight promotion of homosexuality

The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, the Most Rev. Dr Stephen Kazimba, has urged church leaders and political leaders to work together to fight agents of homosexuality who are being facilitated by the western world to spread the habit in schools and other institutions. Kazimba also wants parliament to expedite the law that prohibits acts of homosexuality despite threats from donors to cut funding. Kazimba made the clarion call while presiding over the Golden Jubilee Celebrations at St Peter’s Cathedral Dunga in Hoima City.