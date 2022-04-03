Church pays tribute to Archbishop Cyprian Lwanga, a year after his death

A year after he died, the former Archbishop of Kampala, Dr Cyprian Kizito Lwanga has been remembered as a good shepherd who laid down his life for his sheep. The recollection came as the Church held a memorial mass to mark the first anniversary of his death. Dr Lwanga was found dead in his room on the morning of the third of April last year, just hours after leading the way of the cross at Namirembe. Retired Archbishop Augustine Kasujja, the first African to be appointed Apostolic Nuncio, celebrated the mass before laying wreaths at the tomb of the deceased Archbishop within the Cathedral.