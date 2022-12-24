CHRISTMAS GOODIES: Apac prison inmates receive donation of fish from UPDF

Inmates of Apac Main prison have received a tonne of fish impounded from fishermen by the UPDF Fisheries Protection Unit in Apoi Sub County. It was impounded in an operation at Landing Sites in Lake Kwania in the last three days. In 2018 government banned unregulated fishing activities on Lake Kyoga. Ikomba Asanti Odongo, the Apac District LC5 chairman asked fishermen to comply with the laws to avoid clashing with the army protecting the lake.