Choirs prepare for the big Martyrs’ day

The Catholic Church is doing the final touches on the celebration of the Uganda Martyrs on 3rd June at the shrines in Namugongo. Father Joseph Muwonge who is on the Liturgy committee told NTV that the number of pilgrims who have arrived at the shrine is much less than those they received in 2019 before the Covid-19 pandemic hit. Sudhir Byaruhanga reports that the Fort Portal Diocese choir are perfecting their singing for the day but has encountered some problems.