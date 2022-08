China urges Sembabule locals into avocado farming

The Chinese Ambassador to Uganda Zhang Lizhong has promised farmers of Avocados in Sembabule district that there is market in China if they can produce quality products. This follows assurances by MP for Mawogola North, Shartsi Musherure says that the growing of Avocados can be an alternative to cattle rearing in the district, which can increase the farmer incomes, especially as they are predominantly cattle keepers.