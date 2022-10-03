China's ambassador to Uganda cautions Europe on Uganda’s oil

China's Ambassador to Uganda Zhang Lizhong has said European countries should not use environmental and human rights issues to hinder development. Last month, the European Parliament passed a resolution to halt the construction of the Hoima-Tanga oil pipeline citing environmental reasons and human rights violations. He spoke during a visit to the Kingfisher Development Project in Kikuube district, one of the oil fields managed by China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC). Subsequently, another consignment of the parts of the oil drilling rig has arrived. According to Zakalia Lubega, the Head of Corporate Affairs, CNOOC Uganda Limited, all components of the rig will be here by the 12th of October.