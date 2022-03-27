China backs moves to ensure regional peace

China’s special envoy for the Horn of Africa, Xie Bing says China intends to facilitate dialogue between regional countries for a lasting peace solution. According to Bing, Africa’s challenges including insecurity and governance are spurred by Foreign intervention. He says China proposes to provide a platform for regional countries to come together and talk about their issues and resolve their differences themselves. The first-ever peace conference for the Horn of Africa is expected to be held this year. Xie Bing was appointed to a newly created post of special envoy for the Horn of Africa in February this year. Xie told our reporter Herbert Kamoga, on his visit to Uganda that as a special envoy for the Horn of Africa, his role in the region will be based on three major pillars namely; security, development and governance.