Children afraid of testifying in court

The High Court in Fort Portal City has been facing a challenge of availing justice to children due to their fear of testifying against accused persons. This has led to the dismissal of some cases due to a lack of witnesses. Justice Vincent Emmy Mugabo, Fort Portal City’s resident judge, says children need special attention, privacy and protection when they come to seek justice from the court. The newly established child-care centre will help children who have witnessed crimes or are victims of crime to testify in privacy. It will also offer privacy for breastfeeding mothers.