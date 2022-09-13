CHILD ABUSE: Luweero mother sentenced to 18 months in prison

A woman who was arrested and pleaded guilty to abusing her child has been sentenced to 18 months in prison. Dorothy Nabulime has been punished for subjecting her two year old girl to cruelty, inhuman treatment and inflicting bodily harm. Nabulime, a resident of Busula, in Katikamu Sub County, Luwero district was arrested on 3rd September, after a video clip showing her beating the two-year-old child went viral. The Magistrate said Nabulime had pleaded for leniency because she is a victim of sexual abuse, but she has to be taken away from the public for her own safety and also to serve as an example to the rest.