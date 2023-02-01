Chief Magistrate Ritah Neumbe remands pastor accused of raping Latvian woman

Nakawa Chief Magistrate Ritah Neumbe Kidasa has further remanded a man accused of raping a Latvian woman on holiday in Uganda. Joseph Collins Twahirwa appeared before Nakawa chief magistrates court to for mention of the case. He is alleged to have committed the crime in December. Prosecution alleged that Twahirwa had unlawful carnal knowledge with Saulite Anda without her consent. Today, prosecution informed the court that investigations in the matter are not complete. When he first appeared in court on 19th January, the magistrate did not allow him to take plea on grounds that this case is a capital offence that can only be tried by the High Court. He now returns to court on 16th February.