Chief Justice: Ssegirinya and Ssewanyana trial to start soon

Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo has announced that the trial of the two MPs Muhammad Ssegirinya and Allan Ssewanyana, will begin this quarter. The two legislators,who are among many who have been on remand for over a year, have been committed to the High Court. The chief justice says they plan to ensure that they are expeditiously tried to determine their fate.