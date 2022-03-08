Chief Justice, Owiny Dollo calls for innovation in dispensing justice

Chief Justice Owiny-Dollo has revealed that the Judiciary will shift the Plea Bargaining Program from a periodical process to a daily Judicial activity, in order to facilitate the transformative agenda of the criminal justice system, from case backlog clearance to caseload management. The Chief Justice said plea bargaining is a good intervention and an important tool that saves money and time in litigation adding that if properly applied, it will also decongest prison facilities. Chief Justice Owiny-Dollo was in Mbarara district to commission a plea bargaining and sensitization camp