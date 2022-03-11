Charity organizations ask for affordability of medicines for all

Charity organizations and development partners are urging the health care and the pharmaceutical industry to ensure affordability, better quality, reach, and safe access for essential medicines for young women, boys, and men. According to the first secretary of sexual and reproductive health, the embassy of the kingdom of Netherlands is also urging the private sector to channel investments into more innovations towards health products for the under-served groups. Funding to the tune of 8.5 million dollars was extended by the dutch government towards increasing access and capacity to healthcare.