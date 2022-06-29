Challenges of urban refugees highlighted

The government of Uganda has embarked on a process of issuing Electronic travel documents for certain eligible refugees in Uganda. The move is aimed at facilitating and easing the movement of refugees out of the country in case of a need for employment or doing business across the region and other countries. This was revealed by the Acting Commissioner in charge of Refugees in the office of the prime minister Douglas Asiimwe on Wednesday during the commemoration of the world refugee day held in Kampala.