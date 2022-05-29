Celebrating the oldest catholic priest in Kabale

When you visit Kabale Catholic diocese the cradle of the Bakiga in South Western Uganda, you often hear the name of Fr Vincent Kanyonza, for those who don't really know him, he is the 92-year-old priest of the diocese -making him the oldest surviving catholic prelate in Kabale. Rev Fr Kanyonza is best described by fellow priests as an inspirational man to many Christians in Kabale diocese and he is admired for having lived as a model priest of the diocese. We speak to Fr Kanyonza, who is a mentor to many vocations of the diocese.