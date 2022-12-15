CDF applauds UPDF troops for response to ADF attack in Ntoroko

The Chief of Defence Forces Gen. Wilson Mbadi has applauded UPDF soldiers for a job well done after they intercepted and killed more than 15 Allied Democratic Forces rebels who had crossed River Semuliki into Kyanja in Ntoroko district on Tuesday. Mbadi presided at an event at the Land Forces Headquarters in Bombo, Luwero District. Maj. Gen. Francis Takirwa and Maj. Gen. Jack Bakasumba who were recently appointed by the president took up new positions of Acting Deputy Commander of Land Forces and Chief of Staff for the land Forces respectively.