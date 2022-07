CDC looks to boost disease prevention in Uganda

The government has been urged to invest more resources in border health security as one of the measures of containing disease outbreaks in the country. According to Dr Rochelle Walensky the Director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it is critical to scale up trained personnel to look for and detect diseases. Dr Walensky made this call at the end of her 3-day tour of Uganda to track the various US- Uganda health partnerships.