Cases of drug resistant TB on the rise in Adjumani

Cases of multi-drug resistant tuberculosis (TB) are on the rise in Adjumani district. The bacteria that causes TB can develop resistance to anti microbial drugs used to treat the disease. Currently, Adjumani district contributes significantly to the burden of multi-drug resistant TB in the West Nile region. Dr. Christopher Drametu, the District Health Officer for Adjumani revealed that for a long time now, the district’s intervention in community TB diagnosis is not adequate. Now, the district’s health department is planning to launch a Cast Out TB/Leprosy Campaign to reach 316 villages.