CASE BACKLOG: Judicial officers urged to encourage plea bargaining, mediation

The judiciary has asked its judicial officer to encourage the public to consider plea bargaining, mediation and small claims office as a way to reduce the burgeoning case backlog while restoring public confidence in the sector. The call came as Deputy Chief Justice Peter Buteera presided over the open-day proceedings at the Entebbe Chief Magistrate's court. During the proceedings, concerns were raised about corruption, and delays in the scheduling of cases, which discourage the public from seeking court justice.