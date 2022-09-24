CAREER GUIDANCE :The missed oppportunity in Ugandan schools |Studio interview

Over the years there have been concerns that Uganda's education system was not preparing learners to survive in a changing world. This was part of the thinking behind a new school curriculum by the ministry of education. However, one other aspect of this debate is how learners are mentored to pick careers for which they are best suited so that they can get gainful employment and also contribute positively to society. In the studio this afternoon to discuss this further is Stella Ondoru a Careers Officer at Kabojja International School.