CAREER GUIDANCE : Kadaga says schools should not abandon their responsibilities

Women in leadership positions have been urged to offer career guidance to young learners in schools as part of efforts to shape the country’s future generations. While presiding over the Tororo Girls School alumni reunion dinner last evening, 1st deputy prime minister Rebeca Kadaga noted that career guidance has gone down over the years leaving many young learners unable to make the right decisions about the careers that they want to take up. At the same dinner, Minister for Karamoja affairs Mary Goretti Kitutu called upon the women to join government efforts of bringing more women into the money economy.