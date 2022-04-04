Car in Luwero set on fire over animal thefty

A saloon car has been set ablaze at Kalagala-Kireku village in Kikyusa Sub-County, Luwero District. It is alleged that the car registration number UAG 508K was being used to transport stolen goats. According to residents, theft of domestic animals including cattle, goats, and birds is rampant and they have now resorted to taking the law into their own hands because the authorities do not help much. According to Isah Ssemwogerere, the Savana Regional Police Spokesperson, the incident occurred at around 4 am, when the residents mobilized themselves against the thieves who fled and they are looking for them.