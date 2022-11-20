Car companies look to make greener cars available

With the end of the COP-27 conference on climate change in Egypt, Ugandan motor traders are looking to embrace green technology by making brand-new hybrid and electric cars affordable to locals. With the world grappling to combat carbon emissions, especially from the motor industry, Toyota has unveiled moderate financing options to enable buyers to access new vehicles owing to their environmentally friendly nature. They are hoping to persuade car owners to opt away from second-hand vehicles due to high prices.