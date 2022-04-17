Can Bobi Wine’s anti-Museveni campaigns in the West pay off?

In the space of two weeks, two human rights special envoys from the US and EU have visited Uganda on matters of torture, arbitrary arrests and killings. But some political commentators say the visits are mere “exhibitionary ventures”, writes Derrick Wandera.

Two weeks ago, the internet in Uganda was awash with pictures of National Unity Platform leader Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, addressing the European Union (EU) Parliament in Brussels, Belgium.



At the heart of his message was the call for the EU to stop funding President Museveni’s government which he has always described as “dictatorial”.



This was the umpteenth time the musician-cum-politician was asking the West to cut funding to the Ugandan government, especially money that goes to the security sector which he says has always been used against the citizens.





