Can Bobi Wine’s anti-Museveni campaigns in the West pay off?

Sunday April 17 2022
bobi wine PIX

Opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) party president Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine addresses a group of Socialists and Democrats of the European Parliament on February 8, 2022. PHOTO | COURTESY

Summary

In the space of two weeks, two human rights special envoys from the US and EU have visited Uganda on matters of torture, arbitrary arrests and killings. But some political commentators say the visits are mere “exhibitionary ventures”, writes Derrick Wandera.

By Monitor

Two weeks ago, the internet in Uganda was awash with pictures of National Unity Platform leader Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, addressing the European Union (EU) Parliament in Brussels, Belgium.


At the heart of his message was the call for the EU to stop funding President Museveni’s government which he has always described as “dictatorial”.


This was the umpteenth time the musician-cum-politician was asking the West to cut funding to the Ugandan government, especially money that goes to the security sector which he says has always been used against the citizens.


