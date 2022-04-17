Can Bobi Wine’s anti-Museveni campaigns in the West pay off?
Sunday April 17 2022
Two weeks ago, the internet in Uganda was awash with pictures of National Unity Platform leader Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, addressing the European Union (EU) Parliament in Brussels, Belgium.
At the heart of his message was the call for the EU to stop funding President Museveni’s government which he has always described as “dictatorial”.
This was the umpteenth time the musician-cum-politician was asking the West to cut funding to the Ugandan government, especially money that goes to the security sector which he says has always been used against the citizens.
Details Here: https://bit.ly/3rxS2lm