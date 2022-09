Cabinet to tackle cash issue, Ebola SOPs out

The Minister of Education and Sports said Parents and Teachers' Associations are becoming increasingly irrelevant. According to Janet Museveni, whereas PTAs were initially meant to ensure stability of school fees, they are currently more focused on getting as much money as they can out of parents. Janet Museveni was speaking during a briefing on the ministry's response to the Ebola outbreak and to address concerns about rising school fees.