Cabinet considers ban on labour export

The Government of Uganda is considering a ban on the externalisation of labour, especially to the Middle East. The Minister for Gender, Labour and Social Development Betty Amongi, says she has been directed by the cabinet to produce a justification that would compel the central government not to ban the externalisation of labour to Middle Eastern Countries. Minister Amongi was meeting the proprietors of Labour Companies in Kampala on Wednesday to explain the government's position regarding the numerous complaints riddling this sector.