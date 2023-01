CAA realises growth in 2022, optimistic about 2023

Uganda's aviation has experienced its greatest growth since the Covid-19 pandemic shuttered business prospects in 2020. According to the Civil Aviation Authority, passenger handling at Uganda's airports has risen from a low of 500,000 in 2020 to pre-pandemic levels of 1,400,000 passengers per year. So, we asked Civil Aviation Authority Director General Fred Bamwesigye, what prompted this run of business and where things are heading in 2023.