CAA, Korea enter USD 9.5 million airport automation agreement

The Civil Aviation Authority and the Korean government have launched a 9.5 million dollar project to modernize and automate Entebbe international airport. The funds from the Korean government will see newly constructed and upgraded Entebbe airport automated with modern equipment that will reduce human interface and errors in operations. The state minister for transport Fred Byamukama says the systems will monitor and track operations and coordination in line with international standards.