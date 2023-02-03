CAA explains Entebbe airport restricted photography rule

The Civil Aviation Authority has clarified on a notice making rounds on social media about areas of Entebbe International Airport that are off-limits to people seeking to take photographs or videos. According to the Spokesperson for the Civil Aviation Authority, Vianney Luggya, not all areas have been restricted but was quick to add that there are high-security areas where security screening machines are set up and for which authorisation must be secured.