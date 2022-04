BWEYALE: Where different communities live, trade

Europe, and other African countries, there is a goldmine on the Kampala-Gulu Highway. Gillian Nantume brings us the story of Bweyale Town Council in Kiryandongo district, where those who are not afraid to work hard are minting money. The town centre was largely built and developed by people coming from Ethiopia, South Sudan, Rwanda, Kenya, DRC, and Burundi.