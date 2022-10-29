BUY UGANDA BUILD UGANDA: Prime minister Nabbanja revisits call for value addition

Prime Minister Robinah Nabanja, says the government is committed to promoting the Buy Uganda Build Uganda initiative to cut back on the country’s huge import bill, which stands at a whopping $8.25 billion dollars, according to 2020 statistics. The Prime Minister cites the real estate sector through which the country still incurs a huge import bill, saying it has a negative implication on the economic growth and development of the country. Nabbanja, who was commissioning a multi-billion shillings showroom in the Kampala industrial area, emphasized that investors in the real estate sub-sector continue to tap into serving business; as a way of enhancing value for money for local producers and suppliers.