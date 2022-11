Buwaya pupils cross L.Victoria to access Entebbe schools

Learners in Buwaya in Kasanje Town Council who study in the jurisdiction of Entebbe have to cross Lake Victoria to get to school. The students, who use the ferry to Nakiwogo, are usually late for class hence hampering their concentration on their studies. As the learners write their final examinations, they have requested the central government to consider providing a boat for them.