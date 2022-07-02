Butaleja : New project comes to rescue mothers’ lives

Butaleja district has been registering a high case of maternal deaths for the mothers and babies due to insufficient services in the district but with the introduction of Resulted Based Financing, a ministry of health project funded by World Bank in 2020, more mothers and babies with complications at the lower health centres are being referred to Busolwe hospital, for better management. The hospital has used funds on the project to set up a neonatal unit, equip the maternity ward and increase the funding for the ambulance and health are paid some allowances depending on the work done. Busolwe Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr. David Okanya explains.