Busoga science teachers threaten strike over pay increment

A section of science teachers in the Busoga sub-region has said they will go on strike effective 9th May this year over unfulfilled salary increment promises. The teachers claimed they had never received a pay rise even after the cabinet in 2021 passed a resolution to enhance salaries for scientists including teachers, who are supposed to earn between 3 and 4 million shillings monthly. They met at Bukoyo Secondary school in Iganga town.