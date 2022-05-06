Busoga region urged to control fertility rate

Latest statistics indicate that the jurisdiction of Busoga is grappling with a high rate of fertility, owing to the low uptake of contraceptives in this region. With so many citizens in this region giving birth to babies they can’t take care of, the Busoga Forum has come up with a programme dubbed the ‘Busoga Thrive Project’ to ensure that they equip midwives, nurses and clinical officers with the skills needed to help locals access family planning services easily.