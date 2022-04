Businessman charged with plotting death of three clerics

Jinja grade 1 magistrate Ronald Nsobya has sent a man identified as Sunday Mukisa on remand at Kitalya prison till 21st April 2022. The remanded has been charged on three accounts, allegedly conspiracy to commit a felony, kidnap and attempting to kill of three religious leaders in Jinja. Mukisa is suspected to have conspired with three other people who are currently on the run according to the prosecution.