Businessman allegedly kills sister over Masaka land

Police in Masaka has arrested a 50year old businessman identified as Ali Ssemanda and his wife for allegedly murdering his 57year-old sister over family land. Ssemanda, who deals in timber, has been on the run since 2019 when his sister Hajat Aisha Nantaayi was murdered in Soweto zone in Masaka city. The deceased was found dead in her house two days later. The two are being detained at Masaka central police station.