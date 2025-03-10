Workers criticize employment Bill, call for amendments

Workers' representatives have raised concerns about the recently passed bill, calling it vague and stating that it does not address the issues raised by the workers. They argue that the recently passed Employment (Amendment) (No. 2) Bill, 2022, needs to be amended even before its implementation. Mr. Richard Bigirwa, the Secretary-General of the National Organization of Trade Unions (NOTU), warned that if the bill remains unchanged, it could divide labor unions and undermine the unity of workers. Betty Ndagire reports.