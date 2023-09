Women skilling: Citi group invests Ugx373.2m

60 young women are beneficiaries of the Citi group apprenticeship program known as GAP. Officials say girls have received skills such as baking, tailoring and hairdressing. Citi has invested more than 2 bn into the skilling of girls in the past seven years, in a program being implemented by business development agency techno-serve. Joyce Aheebwa reports.