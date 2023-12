Women Birders' Conference: Can government help harness potential?

In the medium term, the birding product, as part of the tourism sector alone, can attract nearly a billion dollars if properly harnessed. A key policy action, as suggested at the World Women Birders Conference currently taking place in Kampala, is that taxes on essential equipment for the trade, such as binoculars, could be reduced as an indirect policy support for the product. Betty Ndagire provides further insights.