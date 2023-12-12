Women abgribusiness: Dutch gov't to fund 100 entrepreneurs

The Dutch government has announced its commitment to extending support to 100 women-led agribusiness firms. This initiative is part of a four-year project conducted in collaboration with the Federation for Small and Medium Enterprises. John Walugembe, the executive director for the federation, emphasizes that the focus will be on ensuring these businesses receive support in navigating policy challenges, gaining access to markets, obtaining certification, and ultimately reaching the market.